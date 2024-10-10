Northwest Bank & Trust Co Acquires 923 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 75.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 23.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $30.89. 1,166,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.