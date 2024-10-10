Northwest Bank & Trust Co Has $62,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 115,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,129. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

