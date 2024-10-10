Northwest Bank & Trust Co Has $978,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.85. 4,907,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,989,745. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

