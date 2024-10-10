Northwest Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,864 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.85. 1,821,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,888,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

