NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.04 and traded as high as C$5.57. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 718,408 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWH.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.25.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

