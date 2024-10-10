NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWE opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

