Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Norwood Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NWFL stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,767. The firm has a market cap of $222.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

