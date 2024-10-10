NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOV. Citigroup reduced their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

NOV Stock Up 1.4 %

NOV traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 830,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. NOV has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.53.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NOV will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 153,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 429,104 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

