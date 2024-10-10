Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.46. 1,167,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,220,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVAX

Novavax Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 940.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,363 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novavax by 12.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 343,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Novavax by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.