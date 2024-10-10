Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $117.18 and last traded at $117.41. Approximately 1,076,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,319,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.77.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $528.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average is $132.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.6% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 192.7% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

