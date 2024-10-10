NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Guggenheim

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $77.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

NRG Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE NRG opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $96.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 357,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 172,400 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

