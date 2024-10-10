Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,359,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544,065 shares during the quarter. NU comprises about 1.1% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.15% of NU worth $100,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NU alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NU by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in NU by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in NU by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 7.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Bank of America increased their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

NU Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.