Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.38. 81,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 878,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,080.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $70,443.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,250.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,931. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

