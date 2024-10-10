NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 8% Following Insider Selling

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.87. 2,899,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,002,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Specifically, insider Robert K. Temple sold 68,558 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $892,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,983.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMR shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

NuScale Power Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 268.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 39,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

