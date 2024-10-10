Nutrien Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,652 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average daily volume of 4,383 call options.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.9 %

NTR stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

