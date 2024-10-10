Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$45.86 and last traded at C$45.83. Approximately 49,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 226,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.61.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.12.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

