NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Umpqua Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Umpqua Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 916.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 94,645 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.0% of Umpqua Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,055.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 124,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 113,313 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 183,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 164,672 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 818.7% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 324,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,096,000 after purchasing an additional 289,233 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 974.8% in the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 46,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 42,472 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,895.4% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $15,603,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,014,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,319,799.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $15,603,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,014,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,319,799.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,577,403 shares of company stock worth $420,166,534 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

