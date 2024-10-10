NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 900.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,244,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119,852 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.4% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $153,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average of $110.01.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. William Blair assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock valued at $420,166,534. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

