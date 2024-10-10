NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 836.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3,574.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 36.8% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 718,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,742,000 after acquiring an additional 673,334 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,038.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $20,253,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,447,018.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $15,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,255,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,159,895.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock valued at $420,166,534. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

