NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.88 and last traded at $131.64. Approximately 88,222,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 424,552,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.72.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock worth $420,166,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

