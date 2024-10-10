NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,207.49 or 0.99977861 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

