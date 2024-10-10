NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.16. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.