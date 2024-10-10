O Connor Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,913 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 3.1% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.75 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.