O Connor Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

O Connor Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 732,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 211,520 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $175.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.75 and its 200 day moving average is $164.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $175.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

