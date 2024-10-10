O Connor Financial Group LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS USEP opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.