OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCFC opened at $17.63 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

