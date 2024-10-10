Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OCS
Oculis Stock Up 0.8 %
Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative net margin of 7,679.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oculis
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oculis
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.