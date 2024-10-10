Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 165,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 272,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,971,000 after purchasing an additional 143,521 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after buying an additional 861,907 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on OHI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $41.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

