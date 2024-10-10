OMG Network (OMG) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $36.44 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00042538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

