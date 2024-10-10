Omni Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $113.91 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. Omni Network has a total market cap of $113.91 million and approximately $20.59 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni Network has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Omni Network token can now be bought for $8.26 or 0.00013517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Omni Network

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,794,003 tokens. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,153,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 8.3674165 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $21,636,591.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

