OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Read Our Latest Report on OCX

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,315,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,250.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,244,405 shares in the company, valued at $18,420,994.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,315,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,250.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,420,994.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrea S. James bought 33,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,670 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.