Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $6.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $691.16 million, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 3.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 398,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Lending by 100.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

