Oppenheimer Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $2,109.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.7 %

FICO stock opened at $2,022.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,804.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,517.11. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $2,043.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.17, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $4,648,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

