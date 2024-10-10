Orchid 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.32 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $69.25 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008316 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,894.78 or 1.00276199 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

