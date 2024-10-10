ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Up 4.2% – Still a Buy?

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 26,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 525,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

ORIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a market cap of $625.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

