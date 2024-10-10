Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $271.06 Million

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Osaka Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Osaka Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Osaka Protocol has a total market capitalization of $271.06 million and approximately $788,926.66 worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Osaka Protocol

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol. Osaka Protocol’s official website is osaka.win.

Buying and Selling Osaka Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000038 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $861,308.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osaka Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osaka Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

