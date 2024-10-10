Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $105.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.