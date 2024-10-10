Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Trading 0% Higher – Should You Buy?

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.51. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

