PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.09.

PCAR opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 269.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

