PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Truist Financial

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.09.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.53. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

