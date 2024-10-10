Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

