Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 172.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 83.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 240.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.42 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,452,139.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,831,855 shares of company stock worth $649,330,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

