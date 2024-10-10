Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,861 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.42 and a beta of 2.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.