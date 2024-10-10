Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Approximately 276,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 311,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.78 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.55.

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

