Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 36.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

FNA opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $435.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

