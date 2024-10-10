Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Value Investments L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,556,000 after buying an additional 280,098 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,573,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,743,000 after buying an additional 170,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.8 %

BAM stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

