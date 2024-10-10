Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 122 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $2,266,099.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,665.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $142.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

