Park Place Capital Corp Has $32,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $3,289,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $2,268,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 611,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,263.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.