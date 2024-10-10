Park Place Capital Corp Sells 109 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

ALGN opened at $233.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.44 and a 200 day moving average of $258.26. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $335.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

