Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $788.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $673.00 to $788.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $649.86.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $632.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $639.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $590.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

